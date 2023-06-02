RFK Jr.: ‘I Have a Lot of Conversations With Dead People’

CHEAT SHEET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who just launched a quixotic campaign to wrest the Democratic nomination for president from Joe Biden, says he speaks daily to his slain father and his assassinated uncle, President John F. Kennedy. “I have conversations with my father and my uncle about what I’m doing. I do meditations every day, and that’s kind of the nature of my meditations. I have a lot of conversations with dead people,” he told The Free Press, the media company co-founded by Bari Weiss. Possibly concerned about how that comment would come across, the conspiracy-minded anti-vaxxer disavowed by members of his extended family added: “They are one-way prayers for strength and wisdom. I get no strategic advice from the dead.”