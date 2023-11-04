RFK Jr.: I’d Make NIH Take a ‘Break’ From Infectious Diseases

CHEAT SHEET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really let his anti-vax flag fly this week, telling a conference that if he is elected president, he would have the National Institutes of Health move away from covering outbreaks like COVID and measles. “I’m gonna say to NIH scientists, God bless you all. Thank you for public service. We’re going to give infectious disease a break for about eight years,” Kennedy said at a conference for Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine organization he once headed, according to NBC News. Kennedy said he would have the NIH focus instead on chronic diseases. Children’s Health Defense blocked an NBC reporter from attending the conference in person, citing her past reporting on the group.