RFK Jr. Praised Fringe Host Who Claims Hitler Was ‘Set Up’
‘EXTRAORDINARY WORK’
It’s no secret now that conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has largely relied on right-wing media figures to help boost his longshot Democratic campaign to primary President Joe Biden. Kennedy’s association with the far-right, however, didn’t just start with the 2024 race. Media Matters reported on Thursday that Kennedy and his anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense have promoted online host James Corbett, who is a 9/11 and Sandy Hook truther. On top of that, Corbett has also peddled antisemitic conspiracy theories that Adolf Hitler was a member of a Jewish banking family, claiming “Hitler was a Rothschild” and “Hitler and the Nazis were one hundred percent completely and utterly set up… by the international banking community and the international crony capitalists.” During a November 2021 appearance on Corbett’s online show, Kennedy thanked the fringe streamer for his “extraordinary work for keeping the public informed so that we can actually maybe restore some democracy to the world.” Additionally, the CHD has propped up Corbett as “an expert on geopolitics and open-source journalism” while frequently featuring him on its programming.