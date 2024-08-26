RFK Jr. Promises Slew of Democrat Defections to Trump Camp
REALLY?
No stranger to outlandish claims—brain worms, roadkill freezers, anyone?—former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Donald Trump will soon make a “series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his 2024 campaign.” His comments came during an interview with Fox News Sunday, and as he continues to weather outcry from his famous family over his recent withdrawal from the race to back the Republican ticket. Political defections aren’t unheard of, especially at the state legislative level, but the prospect of substantive slide to the right among prominent Democrats raises eyebrows, given the party’s recent momentum. Any skepticism about his claims over thus-far clandestine support for Trump among Democratic ranks will also be fueled by reports that prior to throwing his weight behind the Republican candidate, Kennedy also recently chased a meeting with Kamala Harris about the possibility of a job in her administration if he backed her and she won.