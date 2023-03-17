Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shares Snap With Anti-Vax Pal Aaron Rodgers
TWO OF A KIND
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and NFL star Aaron Rodgers, two of America’s most prominent anti-vaxxers, were captured cheesin’ together in Santa Monica on Friday. Kennedy posted the photo himself on Twitter, with the dizzying caption: “My dad said it best: ‘Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields most painfully to change.’” It’s unclear why the duo were together, but Rodgers—who’s eagerly awaiting a trade to the New York Jets—has been staying in his native California this winter, where Kennedy also lives. Both Kennedy, who has caused his family “anguish” with his looney covid conspiracies, and Rodgers, who famously got his team fined $300,000 for breaking COVID protocols and was rightfully grilled for claiming ivermectin is a viable treatment for the virus, appear to see eye-to-eye when it comes to denying science.