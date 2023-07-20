RFK Jr. Snaps at Debbie Wasserman Schultz: ‘You Are Slandering Me!’
SUBCOMMITTEE SILLINESS
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparred with Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz over his history of controversial statements on Thursday. Testifying before the so-called House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Kennedy denied the congresswoman’s characterization of his comments that COVID-19 may have been “ethnically targeted,” affecting Jewish and Chinese people less than others. As Wasserman Schultz attempted to cut him off, Kennedy grew frustrated: “You are slandering me incorrectly. What you’re saying is dishonest,” he said, angrily pointing a finger in her direction. Asked about another one of his past statements, in which he invoked Nazi Germany while discussing COVID-19 public health restrictions, he again barked back: “Congressman, what you are saying is a lie.”