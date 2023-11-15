RFK Jr. Stands Firmly Behind His Decision to Go Barefoot on a Plane
TOE THE LINE
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is defending his inalienable right to bare feet after a photo of him ambling shoeless down an airplane aisle went viral earlier this week. In a video sent to TMZ, which circulated the image after it was snapped by a conservative analyst on the American Airlines flight, Kennedy can be seen sitting in an airport terminal. Addressing the tabloid’s team, the political scion says, “I want to thank you for all you do to keep politicians honest and make sure that they comply with all the norms of our society.” He continues: “Even for me—for calling me out on going barefoot on an airplane. That was inexcusable and I can assure you that that will never happen again.” The person behind the camera then steps back, revealing that Kennedy is, once again, not wearing shoes or socks. TMZ, which published the response video Wednesday, observed in its accompanying story that the floor of the terminal looked “considerably cleaner” than the plane aisle.