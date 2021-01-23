RFK Jr. Stoops to New Low by Falsely Tying Hank Aaron’s Death to Vaccine
DOUBLE THE LIES
Anti-vaccine pseudoscience peddler Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. used baseball legend Hank Aaron’s death in a desperate attempt to fan hysteria over the coronavirus vaccine late Friday. Kennedy, whose fact-free work has been rebuked by his own family, tweeted Friday, “Hank Aaron’s tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of COVID vaccines. He received the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 5 to inspire other Black Americans to get the vaccine.” Aaron died at age 86 on Friday morning. There has not been a wave of irregular deaths among the elderly after receiving the Moderna vaccine, which has been declared safe for use by older people by the World Health Organization, the Food and Drug Administration, and dozens governments.