RFK Jr. Was Jeffrey Epstein’s Guest, Butler Claims

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s celebrity guests, the sex offender’s former house manager claimed in newly unsealed documents.

The ex-employee, Juan Alessi, listed Kennedy as one of numerous high-profile visitors, along with Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, attorney Alan Dershowitz, hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai, beauty pageant stars, and at least one Nobel Prize winner. Their alleged presence on one of Epstein’s properties is not itself proof of wrongdoing.

Some guests at the house, including Prince Andrew, received massages during their visits, Alessi added in his deposition.

“A massage was like a treat for everybody,” he said. (Prince Andrew has denied any sexual misconduct.)

Alessi’s excerpted deposition was one of thousands of pages of documents released by a New York federal court this week from a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged Epstein victim, against the late sex offender’s convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Miami Herald sued to release and unseal filings in 2019; almost all of the remaining files were published this week, including creepy phone messages left for Epstein and new details about the prominent men in his orbit.

Kennedy acknowledged in a television interview in December that he flew on Epstein’s jet twice in the 1990s.

“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach so I went then,” he said, adding that the trip took place around the Easter holiday. (His wife at the time, Mary Kennedy, died by suicide in 2012. Robert Kennedy later married Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.)

On the second occasion, he said, “I flew again with my family with—so I think four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend.”

A spokesperson for Kennedy’s campaign did not provide a comment as of publication time.

Kennedy insisted during his Fox News interview, in which he copped to the flights, that he supports releasing records related to Epstein’s activities.

“We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and any of the high-level political people that he was involved with,” he said.

“It should be absolutely transparent. I don’t see why any of those records would have any redactions in them. Why would we be hiding that from the American public?”