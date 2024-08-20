RFK Jr.’s Campaign Is Rapidly Running Out of Cash
BROKE BOY
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a money problem, according to Politico. The independent presidential candidate’s campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission on Monday that it had just $3.9 million in its coffers at the end of July—while having racked up nearly $3.5 million in debt. And while the campaign spent more than $7 million in July, it only raised $5.6 million, nearly half of which came directly out of the pocket of Kennedy’s running mate, the Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan. The filing was obtained by Politico just days after Kennedy was blocked by a New York judge from appearing on the state’s ballot later this year. The judge ruled that Kennedy’s argument—that he had rented a bedroom in a friend’s home—did not qualify him as a New York resident. A few days later, The Washington Post reported that Kennedy had approached Vice President Kamala Harris about a possible position in her Cabinet should she win in November.