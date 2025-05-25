Media

RFK Jr.’s FDA Head Suggests Diabetics Get Cooking Classes Over Insulin

🦆 QUACK ATTACK 🦆

Commissioner Marty Makary railed against doctors “throwing insulin at people.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

The head of the Federal Drug Administration says diabetics should get a recipe book instead of insulin.

“Maybe we need to treat more diabetes with cooking classes, not just throwing insulin at people,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said on Fox News’ Sunday Futures. “You know, scientists have been waving the flag for years, saying you’ve got to look at this body of scientific data, and the modern medical establishment really has been disconnected.”

videos/2012/09/16/marty-makary-hospital-care/marty-makary-hospital-care-image_kkmmsr
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary thinks diabetics might be better served ditching insulin for cooking classes.

Repeated studies over more than a century have shown insulin is a safe and effective treatment for diabetes, though medical professionals also recommend controlling blood sugar through diet, according to the American Diabetes Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

RFK Jr. Doubles Down on False ‘Aborted Fetuses’ in Jab Claim🙄🙄🙄
Isabel van Brugen
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks.

Makary further used his Sunday appearance on Fox to promote a new report from the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, released earlier this week, which called for federal agencies to urgently examine a variety of perceived threats to children’s health.

“This report is a fresh new approach that really calls for a transformation of our healthcare system from a reactionary system to a proactive system,” Makary said. “I could not be more excited about it.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend an event introducing a new Make America Healthy Again Commission report in the East Room of the White House on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. The commission, which is tasked with studying the potential causes for the "childhood chronic disease crisis," recommends reassessing the nation’s childhood vaccine schedule, scrutinizing ultra-processed foods and studying pesticides used in commercial farming. The Trump administration has proposed a FY2026 budget of $94 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services -- a reduction of about 26-percent from the 2025 level -- cutting programs and staff at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who's come under repeated fire for pushing quack medicine and conspiracy theories about the causes of various ailments, is currently spearheading Donald Trump's 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

These include vaccines and exposure to harmful chemicals, all longstanding bugbears for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy has come under repeated fire for misrepresenting or pushing bogus claims about the role of those factors in various adverse health conditions.

RFK Jr. Is Already Failing to Deliver on Autism PromisesNEW TIMELINE
Julia Ornedo
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on CNN

Kennedy has courted controversy in particular for his long-running attempts to link vaccines to autism, which he has ordered HHS to investigate. The Health Secretary has also pressured the Centers for Disease Control to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water because of baseless claims the chemical may be connected to cancer and neurological impairments.

In addition, Kennedy has also called on the FDA to begin phasing out synthetic dyes used to enhance color in foods.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Shares Dark Prediction for How the Trump Story Ends
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsTrump Demands Harvard Students’ Info: ‘We Want Those Names’
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Hijacks West Point Graduation to Rant About ‘Drag Shows’
Liam Archacki
PoliticsNancy Pelosi Reveals Top Dem She Thinks Will Run in 2028
Kenneal Patterson
RoyalistKing Charles’ 20-Hour Trip to Canada Isn’t Normal
Tom Sykes