“Maybe we need to treat more diabetes with cooking classes, not just throwing insulin at people,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said on Fox News’ Sunday Futures. “You know, scientists have been waving the flag for years, saying you’ve got to look at this body of scientific data, and the modern medical establishment really has been disconnected.”

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary thinks diabetics might be better served ditching insulin for cooking classes.

Repeated studies over more than a century have shown insulin is a safe and effective treatment for diabetes, though medical professionals also recommend controlling blood sugar through diet, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Makary further used his Sunday appearance on Fox to promote a new report from the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, released earlier this week, which called for federal agencies to urgently examine a variety of perceived threats to children’s health.

“This report is a fresh new approach that really calls for a transformation of our healthcare system from a reactionary system to a proactive system,” Makary said. “I could not be more excited about it.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who's come under repeated fire for pushing quack medicine and conspiracy theories about the causes of various ailments, is currently spearheading Donald Trump's 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

These include vaccines and exposure to harmful chemicals, all longstanding bugbears for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy has come under repeated fire for misrepresenting or pushing bogus claims about the role of those factors in various adverse health conditions.

Kennedy has courted controversy in particular for his long-running attempts to link vaccines to autism, which he has ordered HHS to investigate. The Health Secretary has also pressured the Centers for Disease Control to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water because of baseless claims the chemical may be connected to cancer and neurological impairments.

In addition, Kennedy has also called on the FDA to begin phasing out synthetic dyes used to enhance color in foods.