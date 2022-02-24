Anti-LGBTQ+ Bigot Admits Threatening to Blow Up NYC Pride Parade
A 74-year-old man has admitted to making sickening threats to attack the 2021 New York City Pride parade as part of an eight-year hate campaign against the LGBTQ+ community. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York released a statement Wednesday saying that Robert Fehring had pleaded guilty to mailing more than 20 letters threatening to “assault, shoot, and bomb LGBTQ+ affiliated individuals, organizations and businesses.” According to prosecutors, one of those letters threatened that there would be “radio-cont[r]olled devices placed at numerous strategic places” at the NYC Pride March with “firepower” that would “make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk.” Fehring was referring to the June 2016 attack at a gay nightclub which left 49 people dead. He faces five up to years in jail when sentenced.