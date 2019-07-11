CHEAT SHEET
Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Who Denied Female Reporter Access: ‘My Truck, My Rules’
Reporter Larrison Campbell confronted Republican gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster during a taped CNN interview after he denied her request for a ride-along unless a man came along. “What you’re saying here is a woman is a sexual object first and a reporter second,” Campbell told the Mississippi state representative. Foster said that he and his wife made a promise that they would not be alone with someone of the opposite sex throughout their marriage, and that many prominent men like Mike Pence and American evangelist Billy Graham have done the same. “My truck, my rules,” Foster said multiple times. Campbell questioned how Foster can do his job properly if he can’t be alone in a room with a woman, pointing out that many women now hold positions high in government. “Politics is a men’s club,” said Campbell, adding that many women have reached out to her, saying they’ve had similar experiences. “If you’re a woman, you’re seen as an outsider.”