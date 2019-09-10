CHEAT SHEET
Robert Frank, Pioneer of American Photography, Dies at 94
Robert Frank, one of the most influential American photographers of the 20th century, has died at the age of 94, The New York Times reports. The Swiss-born photographer's most famous work, The Americans, catalogued his cross-country road trips and captured the lives of everyday people in the 1950s. Despite an initial frosty reception from critics, with the work being described at the time by one reviewer as the work of “a joyless man who hates the country of his adoption,” he was later celebrated as the “Manet of the new photography” by New Yorker critic Janet Malcolm. Frank's style later came to be known as “the snapshot aesthetic,” referring to the authentic feel of spontaneity captured in his work. His death was reportedly confirmed by the Pace-MacGill Gallery in Manhattan, which has represented Frank’s work for the past four decades.