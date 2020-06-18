Half-Brother of SoCal Black Man Found Hanged Has Been Killed in a Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Palmdale
Last week, 24-year-old black man Robert Fuller was found dead hanging in the California city of Palmdale. Yesterday, his half-brother was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in the neighboring county. “This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Kern County,” Jamon Hicks, the Fuller family’s attorney, said in a statement reported by CNN. Fuller’s death by hanging was originally described as an “alleged suicide,” but the Department of Justice and the FBI are now reviewing the incident, as well as the hanging death of Malcom Harsch 10 days earlier in San Bernardino County. Details of Boone’s death are scant—the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told CNN it couldn’t give out any more information on the incident. Hicks, the Fuller family attorney, said: “At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741