Suspected Florida Serial Killer Indicted for Allegedly Murdering 3 Women After Survivor Comes Forward
Florida authorities have indicted a suspected serial killer for the brutal murders of three women over the last 14 years. Robert Hayes, 37, was indicted on Thursday for the slayings of LaQuetta Gunther, 45, Julie Ann Green, 34, and Iwana Patton, 35—who were all found between 2005 and 2006 in a wooded area within a mile of each other. They’d all suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head. State Attorney R.J. Larizza said Thursday that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his case. Larizza added police were able to piece together more details in the case after a woman who survived one of Hayes’ attacks came forward. Prosecutors allege Hayes was a criminal justice student and a cheerleader at Bethune-Cookman University when he murdered the three women in Daytona Beach.
He is currently in jail for the grisly 2016 murder of 32-year-old Rachel Bay, whose body was found along a Jupiter, Fla., highway. “We’ve been able to take what we believe is a serial killer off our streets,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Rich Bradshaw said in an October press conference. “Had we not done this, we’re pretty certain he would have killed again.”