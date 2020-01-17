Robert Hyde Claims Ominous Texts With Lev Parnas Were ‘Copy-and-Paste Bullsh*t’
In a new video, Robert Hyde, the Trump donor who appears to have provided information on former Ambassador Marie Yovanovich’s movements in Ukraine to Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, claimed he had “no ties to Ukraine” and claimed the situation was a set-up designed to “fuck with” him.
“I don't even know if Lev is Ukrainian, but he's probably the only one I know—or knew," Hyde said in a video posted Friday afternoon to Twitter. “I urge everyone to look at [House Intelligence Chairman] Adam Schiff and ask for the other side of those transcripts, those text messages from Whatsapp.” He then claimed the texts from Parnas, provided to Congress and released publicly earlier this week, were “just copy-and-paste bullshit from some intel guy, probably, trying to fuck with me, trying to set Trump up.”
Hyde added that he was just a landscaper from Connecticut trying to make his way into the lobbying world, and lamented that is now going to be used as a “smoking gun” in the impeachment proceedings. “Who was I talking to, that was providing me this intel? Ask him. C’mon Adam Schiff,” he said, urging Congress to provide messages of him receiving Yovanovich's whereabouts. “Who was providing me that intel... please? Who?”