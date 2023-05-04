CHEAT SHEET
    Navy SEAL Who Helped Kill bin Laden Melts Down Over Drag Queen

    TRIGGERED

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Former Seal Team Six Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

    Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

    A Navy SEAL veteran who took credit for firing the fatal shot at Osama bin Laden had a Twitter tantrum Wednesday over the Navy’s LGBTQ+ friendly recruitment campaign. Robert J. O’Neill, a former SEAL Team Six member who was on the 2011 bin Laden raid, is furious that the one of the Navy’s former digital ambassadors is also a drag queen. “I’m done,” O’Neill tweeted Wednesday. “China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bullshit.” O’Neill’s outrage was targeted at Joshua Kelley, a yeoman 2nd class who identifies as non-binary and goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels. A Navy spokesperson told Fox News that Kelly was a digital ambassador from October 2022 to March 2023 in an initiative “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates” while the Navy navigated “the most challenging recruitment environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.”

