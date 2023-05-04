Navy SEAL Who Helped Kill bin Laden Melts Down Over Drag Queen
TRIGGERED
A Navy SEAL veteran who took credit for firing the fatal shot at Osama bin Laden had a Twitter tantrum Wednesday over the Navy’s LGBTQ+ friendly recruitment campaign. Robert J. O’Neill, a former SEAL Team Six member who was on the 2011 bin Laden raid, is furious that the one of the Navy’s former digital ambassadors is also a drag queen. “I’m done,” O’Neill tweeted Wednesday. “China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bullshit.” O’Neill’s outrage was targeted at Joshua Kelley, a yeoman 2nd class who identifies as non-binary and goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels. A Navy spokesperson told Fox News that Kelly was a digital ambassador from October 2022 to March 2023 in an initiative “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates” while the Navy navigated “the most challenging recruitment environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.”