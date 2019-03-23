Robert Kraft Breaks Silence, Says He is ‘Truly Sorry’
SPEAKING OUT
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has broken his silence since he was charged as part of a large prostitution bust in Florida, saying in a statement that he is “truly sorry” for his actions. “I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” Kraft said. The statement comes a month after authorities announced he was caught on videotape twice paying for a sex act at an illicit massage parlor. Kraft is among more than 200 people who engaged in sex acts with employees of targeted massage parlors in South Florida, according to police. “Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being,” Kraft said. “I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”
“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect,” Kraft said. He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation. His court date is set for March 28.