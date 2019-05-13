Judge: Prosecutors in Robert Kraft Case Can’t Use Massage Parlor Video

A Florida judge has blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in a sex act at a massage parlor, ruling that local police did not properly follow procedures after installing hidden cameras inside the spa. According to the Associated Press, Judge Leonard Hanser said detectives “did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy” of Orchids of Asia Day Spa customers who did not commit crimes. Prosecutors reportedly argued the cameras were installed to stop a “felony-level prostitution operation” and the warrant used to install them was legal. The AP reports that they are expected to appeal the judge’s decision.

The hidden cameras allegedly caught Kraft, 77, in the massage parlor twice in January. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.