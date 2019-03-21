Robert Kraft Files Motion to Block Release of Spa Videos
UNDER WRAPS
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft—who was charged as part of a huge Florida prostitution sting last month—has filed a motion with other defendants to block the public release of surveillance videos from the spa where the alleged crimes took place. In the motion, the lawyers asked the court to grant a protective order to safeguard the confidentiality of the materials seized from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter—“in particular the videos, until further order of the court,” it states, CNN reports. Police say they have videos of Kraft visiting the spa to receive “paid acts.” He has rejected a plea deal offered by Florida prosecutors in which they would drop the charges against him if he admits he would’ve been found guilty at trial. Kraft has denied through a spokesman that he committed a crime and is to be arraigned on March 28.