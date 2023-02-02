Patriots Owner Floats Outlandish Plan to Bring Brady Back... for a Day
‘LIKE NO OTHER ATHLETE’
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is hoping that Tom Brady will spend his final days in football as a member of their team—even if it’s just for one day. The seven-time Super Bowl champ, who was beloved by Patriots fans, was offered a single-day contract by Kraft so he could be briefly employed again by the Patriots, then officially retire as a Patriot. “I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said on Thursday in an interview with CNN. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it. To us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot, and we will be bringing him back.” Brady, who began his career as a benchwarmer for the Boston-based team, spent 20 seasons with the Patriots before a failed contract negotiation stressed the relationship, sending Brady to the Tampa Bay Bucs instead. “I don't want to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back... he's a beloved figure and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town, and we've had some great ones,” Kraft added.