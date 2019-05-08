Prosecutors Allege Robert Kraft’s Lawyers Lied in Court

Robert Kraft’s lawyers have been accused of lying during the billionaire’s ongoing solicitation-of-prostitution case. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday urging the court to find the New England Patriots owner’s attorneys in contempt. Kraft, 77, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting a prostitute at a spa in Jupiter, Florida. Prosecutors claim that, during a court session last week, Kraft’s attorney Alex Spiro falsely accused Jupiter Police Officer Scott Kimbark of telling other officers he would lie to justify the traffic stop of another one of the spa’s customers, NBC News reports. Kraft’s other defense attorney, William Burck, said any suggestion that they had lied in court was “false, reckless, and unethical.” He went on: “Alex Spiro and our firm will not be intimidated by the state attorney and their efforts to smear us with false allegations and will not deter us from defending our client from what we have contended are unconstitutional, illegal acts.”