Suspect Surrenders After Shooting 6-Year-Old Girl Over Wayward Basketball: Cops

A 24-year-old man surrendered to authorities on Thursday after a nearly two-day manhunt following a shooting in a North Carolina neighborhood that left a little girl and her parents wounded, county officials said.

Robert Louis Singletary was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, just before 5 p.m., according to a statement from the Gaston County Police Department. Though he was not carrying any identification, Tampa law enforcement was able to confirm his identity shortly after. The exact circumstances of his arrest were not immediately known.

“Although Mr. Singletary is in custody, the investigation into this shooting is ongoing,” the release read.

Singletary’s arrest was first reported by NBC News.

He faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm, police previously said.

Authorities have yet to announce a possible motive in the Tuesday evening shooting, but the neighborhood’s residents have said that Singletary was set off after a basketball crossed onto his property as children played on the street.

“They were playing basketball and a ball rolled into his yard and they went to go and get it,” neighbor Jonathan Robertson told WBTV. “It was just crazy.”

The six-year-old girl, identified as Kinsley White, suffered a gunshot wound and was released from a local hospital overnight. Her father, William James White, remained hospitalized “in serious condition” on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Her mother, Ashley Hildebrand, was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene. A fourth person unrelated to the family, Derrick Kenneth Prather, was shot at but not hit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.