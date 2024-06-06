Winemaker Robert Mondavi Taps Former NBA Star Carmelo Anthony for New Collaboration
WINE DOWN
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Retired 10-time NBA star Carmelo Anthony has traded the court for the vineyard in his new career endeavor: wine. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward quietly launched VII(N) The Seventh Estate with business partner Asani Swann back in 2022, which may come as a surprise to some of the iconic basketball player’s fans. Now, Anthony and Swann are growing the brand by partnering with legacy Napa Valley winemaker Robert Mondavi. The new multi-year collaboration between the two wine brands kicked off this week with their inaugural joint offering, Ode to Soul, a premium-tier proprietary red wine featuring a blend of Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Verdot.
Ode to Soul
“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate by bringing the special limited release Ode to Soul to life,” said Euming Lee, Brand Director of Robert Mondavi Winery, in a press release for collaboration. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration in the future with new wine offerings, rich experiences, and forward-thinking cultural collaborations, with the goal of welcoming more people to the beautiful world of Napa Valley fine wine.” The Ode to Soul label can be purchased online for $275 a bottle and in the Robert Mondavi tasting lounge in Napa Valley.