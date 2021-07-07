Riot Leader Had ‘Fully Constructed U.S. Capitol Lego Set’ at Home, FBI Says
PLAYING SOLDIER
Federal investigators seized an unusual piece of evidence from a Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his role in the Capitol riot—a Lego replica of the building he allegedly stormed. Robert Morss, 27, is accused of leading fellow rioters in what prosecutors say was “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with officers on Jan. 6. According to court documents obtained by Smoking Gun, FBI investigators seized an array of firearms from his home—as well as what the court filings described as a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.” The prosecutors didn’t say whether Morss used his toy to help plan the Capitol insurrection. Another item seized from Morss was a notebook containing a “Step by Step to Create Hometown Militia,” with steps such as “Ambush” and “Battle Drills” and reminders to “Bring Assault Rifle” and “4 Magazines.”