New Docs Show Mueller Declined to Charge Don Jr. and Roger Stone
Robert Mueller weighed charging Donald Trump Jr. with a misdemeanor computer crime but ultimately decided against it, according to a new version of Mueller’s famous report released Friday in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by BuzzFeed News. Trump Jr. used a leaked password from WikiLeaks to access an unidentified website, the newly unredacted documents say. Mueller said there was insufficient evidence for the “computer intrusion” charge. Mueller also considered charging Trump crony Roger Stone with crimes in connection with the hack of the Democratic National Committee but likewise declined, the documents say.