Mueller Defends Russia Investigation After Top Aide’s Criticism in Tell-All Book
‘INCOMPLETE INFORMATION’
Robert Mueller pushed back against allegations in Where Law Ends—a new tell-all memoir from Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor on the special counsel’s team—in a statement on the book’s release date. In the memoir, Weismann alleges that Mueller and his team did not do a thorough investigation into Trump’s financial network and should have explicitly concluded the president obstructed justice. He also says the group was limited by the threat of Trump disbanding the office and some prosecutors’ reluctance to take action. “It is not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information,” Mueller said, not naming Weismann or Where Law Ends directly. He also clarified that he was the office’s final decision maker. “Whenimportant decisions had to be made, I made them. I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences,” he added. “I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.”