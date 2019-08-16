CHEAT SHEET
BUT HOW MANY READ IT?
Robert Mueller Russia Investigation Report Was Downloaded Nearly 800 Million Times: FOIA
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, allegations of Trump campaign collusion, and obstruction of justice by the president has been downloaded nearly 800 million times, according to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico. The total number was counted between when its April release and early July. Most of the downloads occurred on April 18, the day Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version, when the Department of Justice logged more then 644 million hits. Other spikes in interest came around the time Mueller first spoke publicly about the findings in May, when nearly half a million copies were downloaded. The number does not consider the 370,000 bound copies of the report printed by major publishers.