Robert Mueller Sued Over Footnote in Election Interference Report Labeling Businessman ‘Russian’
Former special counsel Robert Mueller, head of the investigation into the Trump campaign over allegations of collusion with Russia, has been sued for defamation in Washington, D.C. over a footnote in the summary report on his work that falsely labeled a businessman as Russian. The suit also names the Department of Justice as a defendant. Giorgi Rtskhiladze claims his “good name and favorable business reputation were shattered” when Mueller’s report referred to him as a “Russian businessman.” He was born in the Republic of Georgia and emigrated to the United States in 1991. Rtskhiladze has done work for the Trump Organization before. His contacts with Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen over tapes supposedly showing Donald Trump in scandalous circumstances appeared in the report. Rtskhiladze is asking for $100 million in damages and a court order to remove his name from the report.