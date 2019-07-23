Robert Mueller’s Testimony: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

U.S. lawmakers will get their first opportunity to publicly question Robert Mueller on Wednesday, as the former special counsel is set to testify in two separate back-to-back hearings.

Mueller has only publicly addressed his report one other time: During a surprise press conference in May, the ex-FBI chief appeared to discourage lawmakers from seeking testimony from him, stating that he would only answer questions within the parameters of the lengthy report published by his office.

“The report is my testimony,” Mueller said at the time. “I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

The former special counsel was eventually compelled to testify by subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees. As a result, Mueller agreed to answer questions live on television about his office’s extensive investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

As part of a grueling single-day schedule, Mueller will first appear before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. ET before moving over to the House Intelligence Committee at noon.

Mueller’s testimony will be aired across all of cable news—including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and C-SPAN—and will also air on broadcast networks like NBC and ABC. The proceedings will also be live-streamed online at multiple outlets (The Daily Beast will post one here as soon as it becomes available).