Mueller Investigation Cost Nearly $32 Million Total: DOJ
Nearly 450 pages, hours of testimony, and dozens of Trump tweets later, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has racked up a price tag of nearly $32 million, the Justice Department said. Around $6.5 million of that cost has come from the last 6 months of the investigation, and about $16 million comes directly from Mueller’s own office, CNN reports. But the investigation also had to pay up to enlist services from other departments—including other U.S. attorneys’ offices—causing the total cost to rise. The investigation began in 2017. Mueller ultimately charged 34 people with crimes, along with three Russian companies. Paul Manafort, who has been convicted of tax and bank fraud, owes the government $11 million and an additional $6 million in restitution to the IRS.