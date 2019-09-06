CHEAT SHEET
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe Dies at 95
Robert Mugabe, the first leader of Zimbabwe after the country secured its independence, has died at the age of 95. He was a hero of Africa's independence struggle at the beginning of his 37 years in power, but his rule was later marked by tyranny and human rights abuses. He won Zimbabwe's first election after it gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1980 and was in power until he was ousted by a military coup in 2017. His successor and former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, expressed his “utmost sadness” at Mugabe's death, saying he'll be remembered as “an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.” The BBC reported that Mugabe died in Singapore, where he's been receiving medical treatment since April.