Trump’s National Security Adviser O’Brien Mulling Incredibly Long Shot Run in 2024, Says Report
HE’S RUNNING?
Robert O’Brien, President Donald Trump’s loyal national security adviser, has reportedly told friends and colleagues that he’s thinking about a very, very long-shot presidential bid in 2024. According to Politico, the idea has baffled Republican strategists who say O’Brien has no public profile and, even if people knew more about his personality, they wouldn’t like it. One unnamed GOP strategist said: “While his service is admirable, there are other personal traits of his that would not translate well to being president or winning a primary campaign.” Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, added: “To run as an outsider is one thing. To run as an unknown, that’s a lot more difficult.” O’Brien has not publicly commented on his rumored lofty ambitions. Trump himself has also been reported to be pondering a 2024 run, if he ever actually concedes the 2020 election.