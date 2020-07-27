National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Tests Positive for COVID-19
DEFENSES BREACHED
Robert O’Brien, President Trump’s national security adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest profile Trump official to be infected by the virus. Bloomberg News reports O’Brien began showing symptoms after a family event and has been working from home since late last week. It’s not clear when O’Brien last saw the president in person, but the White House said in a statement that there is “no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president” and that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.” O’Brien was in Paris two weeks ago to meet with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. His positive test comes as the highly contagious virus continues to surge across the nation, with more than 4.2 confirmed cases and nearly 147,000 deaths.