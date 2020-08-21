Former SEAL Who Says He Killed Osama Bin Laden Banned From Delta for Not Wearing Mask
THAT MEANS EVERYONE
From his experience as a Navy SEAL, you might think Robert O’Neill would understand the importance of following basic orders. However, O’Neill, who has previously claimed that he killed Osama Bin Laden, has been banned by Delta Air Lines after deciding to remove his face mask during a flight. O’Neill posted a selfie showing himself with no mask on a Delta connection flight Wednesday from Minneapolis to Newark, New Jersey. In a separate tweet Thursday, O’Neill wrote: “Thank God it wasn’t @Delta flying us in when we killed bin Laden... we weren’t wearing masks...” Delta confirmed that the former Navy SEAL has been banned from the airline, and reminded passengers in a statement: “Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future.” Delta says it has banned more than 100 passengers for violating the rule. O’Neill’s claim that he fired the shots that killed Bin Laden during a 2011 raid has been questioned by his former brothers-in-arms.