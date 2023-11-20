Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Are Having a Baby

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, are expecting their first child together.

Daisy Jones & the Six star Waterhouse, 31, obliquely confirmed the news during her show at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said, gesturing at her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse and Twilight actor Pattinson, 37, have been romantically linked since 2018. They first made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Egypt, and they appeared together at the Met Gala in May.

Despite keeping their romance relatively private, they have occasionally spoken about their relationship in public.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” Waterhouse told The Sunday Times in February. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.” She also spoke in the interview of her desire to have children, acknowledging there will never be a perfect time to do so. “You have to be like, ‘I’m going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,’ but it’s going to be worth it,” she said. “I can’t wait. I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Speaking to the Driven Minds podcast last month, Waterhouse also confirmed that she moved out of her apartment this year in order to live with Pattinson. “I’m very lucky because he’s so accepting of the mess and the chaos,” she said. “He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like charming, so I’m very lucky for that.” She went on to say that she has “a life that I’m proud of that I want to share with someone, and I’m stable.”