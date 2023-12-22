Twilight star Robert Pattinson and actress-singer Suki Waterhouse are tying the knot, People magazine reported. Waterhouse, 31, who most recently starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, revealed during a performance in Mexico last month that she was expecting her first child and sparked wedding speculation when she appeared with 37-year-old Pattinson wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source told People about the couple. The source added that Pattinson “can’t wait to be a dad... He’s so ready.”