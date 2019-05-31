Robert Pattinson to Play Batman in 2021 Film

Actor Robert Pattinson, of Twilight saga fame, has reportedly been named the new Batman in an upcoming 2021 film. According to Variety, Warner Bros. confirmed that Pattinson signed the deal to play the iconic DC Comics superhero in a movie by Matt Reeves—the filmmaker behind the two Planet of the Apes sequels. Pre-production for the film will reportedly start this summer, but no official start date for filming has been set. The film is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Actor Nicholas Hoult was also reportedly considered for the role, but the former on-screen vampire won the part.