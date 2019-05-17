Report: Robert Pattinson to Play Batman in New Warner Bros.-DC Comics Film

Robert Pattinson of Twilight saga fame will reportedly play Batman in an upcoming movie, Variety reports. The former vampire teen heartthrob is reportedly a “top choice” for the superhero role and the deal is “expected to close shortly.” The movie, titled The Batman, is being directed by Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two Planet of the Apes sequels. The Warner Bros.-DC Comics flick is in pre-production, with production expected to start this summer and with a slated premier date of June 25, 2021. At 32-years-old, Pattinson will be the youngest actor to portray the dark comic hero.