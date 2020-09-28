Reporter Overhears CDC Director Redfield Trashing Trump’s New Favorite COVID-19 Adviser
EARS ARE BURNING
Always check who you’re sitting next to before you start loudly talking smack on the phone. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, has been overheard by a reporter as he laid into President Donald Trump’s new favorite COVID-19 adviser. The embarrassing incident happened as Redfield took a call on a commercial flight within earshot of an NBC News reporter. The doctor was reportedly discussing Scott Atlas—a controversial addition to the task force whose views are so dubious that he’s been shunned by some Fox News shows. Redfield was heard saying: “Everything he says is false.” Redfield later confirmed he was speaking about Atlas, who has previously questioned the usefulness of masks and pushed a deadly “herd immunity” strategy.