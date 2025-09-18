Robert Redford’s Funeral Wishes Revealed

Flight Left Circling After Air Traffic Controller Falls Asleep
HEAD IN THE CLOUDS
An Air Corsica plane en route was forced to delay landing for an hour after an air traffic controller fell asleep in the tower. The plane, traveling from Paris to the French island of Corsica, was preparing to land Tuesday when repeated radio calls went unanswered. With no runway lights switched on for guidance, the pilot reached out for answers. “The captain then contacted the airport fire department to understand the situation… but found no response from the tower before alerting the police,” a passenger reported to Corse Matin. The pilot informed passengers that they would have to divert to Bastia if the communication problem was not resolved. “We did a little sightseeing,” the pilot joked. Security rushed to investigate and found the controller sleeping at his desk. After waking him up, they activated the lights for the runway landing. “In my decades of experience, I’ve never had to deal with a situation like this,” the captain claimed after the safe landing. The controller was then tested for drugs and alcohol; the results came back negative.