GOP Michigan House Candidate Who Said Rape Victims Should ‘Enjoy It’ Loses to Dem
PHEW
A Republican candidate for Michigan’s House of Representatives who made headlines for suggesting rape victims should “just lie back and enjoy it” lost to his Democratic opponent on Tuesday, the Detroit Free Press reports. Robert “RJ” Regan, who was favored to win, had managed to claim 40 percent of the total votes cast by the time polling closed, but he was bested by Democrat Carole Glanville, who claimed more than 51 percent. Regan’s defeat by a Democrat—in a special election for a House seat that has always been dominated by Republicans—is likely to come as a relief to one of his own daughters, who famously tweeted in 2020 urging Michigan residents not to vote for him. He has repeatedly raised eyebrows with inflammatory rhetoric, and told a Facebook virtual panel in March that he advises his own daughters to “just lie back and enjoy it” if “rape is inevitable.”