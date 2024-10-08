CHEAT SHEET
    Jets Shock NFL Fans by Firing Coach Just 5 Games Into Season

    Liam Archacki

    Breaking News Intern

    The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh Tuesday after suffering a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, which brought them to a lackluster 2-3 record on the season. The team’s defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, will take the reins in the interim until a permanent replacement is found. Saleh, who had previously served briefly as the 49ers defensive coordinator, was hired to lead the Jets in 2021 and posted a 20-36 record in his tenure. His .357 winning percentage is the worst in Jets’ history for a head coach who led the team in at least 40 games. It is the first time that team owner Woody Johnson has fired a coach in the middle of a season during his 25-year tenure. The firing comes after Saleh, who is Muslim and Lebanese-American, drew attention when he wore a Lebanon flag during Sunday’s game as the country faced a wave of airstrikes from Israel. Interestingly, he is the third NFL head coach to be fired directly after losing a game played in London, after falling short in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

