Capitol Rioter Who Attacked Cops With Fire Extinguisher Gets Stiffest Sentence Yet
BUH-BYE
A 54-year-old carpet cleaner who lobbed a wooden plank and sprayed a fire extinguisher at cops during the Capitol riot was sentenced to 63 months in prison on Friday, the harshest sentence yet for those who took part in the insurrection. Robert Scott Palmer, who donned a red “Florida for Trump” hat and an American flag jacket as he stormed the Capitol, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.
In a letter to the judge, Palmer said he was “really ashamed” and now recognized that “Trump supporters were lied to” by former President Donald Trump. “They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was ‘our duty’ to stand up to tyranny,” he wrote. “Little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones desperate to hold on to power at any cost even by creating the chaos they knew would happen with such rhetoric.”