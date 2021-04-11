CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Sixth Victim Shot by Ex-NFL Player in South Carolina Has Died

    NO SURVIVORS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Sean Rayford/Getty

    An air-conditioning repairman who was the only survivor of a massacre in South Carolina allegedly carried out by former NFL player Phillip Adams has died. Robert Shook, 38, was working at the Rock Hill home of Dr. Robert Lesslie, an emergency-room physician and author, when the gunfire erupted. Also killed were his colleague, James Lewis; Lesslie and his wife, and two of their grandchildren. Police say Adams, 32, then fatally shot himself. His brain is being tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative disease that has been tied to violent behavior in other former athletes.

    Read it at The Post and Courier