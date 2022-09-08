County Official’s DNA Found at Site of Vegas Journalist’s Grisly Slaying

Hours after he was arrested on murder charges, Las Vegas sheriff’s office announced Thursday that Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles’ DNA was found at the site of investigative reporter Jeff German’s slaying.

Telles was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of German last weekend. The 45-year-old Democrat, who oversees the securing of estates of the recently deceased, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder after an hourlong standoff during which police said he barricaded himself in his home.

Police confirmed that Telles was taken out of his home Wednesday night in a stretcher after suffering “self inflicted wounds.”

“This has been an unusual case from the beginning,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday.

During the Thursday press conference, Las Vegas Metro Police Department Captain Dori Koren walked reporters though the crime—and how investigators quickly zeroed in on Telles. Cops say German was found dead outside of his Las Vegas home early Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds. The Clark County Office of the Medical Examiner concluded that death was a homicide.

Koren said that surveillance footage captured that the suspect was wearing a large straw hat and construction-style shirt to help conceal his identity before going to the side of German’s house, where the journalist was leaving from his garage. Investigators were quickly able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which Koren said he been stopped multiple times around German’s neighborhood.

The car, Koren added, matched Telles SUV, as reporters at his newspaper, the Review Journal, revealed earlier this week. Authorities were able to execute a search warrant at Telles’ house on Wednesday, during which they recovered shoes and a similar straw hat.

The shoes, police said, had blood on them.