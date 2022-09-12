County Official Arrested in Vegas Journo’s Murder Will Keep Drawing $130K Salary
‘THE VOTERS PICKED HIM’
Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official arrested in connection with the murder of Jeff German, an investigative journalist who published an exposé on his office several months ago, will stay in office until someone is elected to take his place in January. As county public administrator, Telles will continue to draw his salary, which KLAS-TV reported is $130,000 annually, even as he is held without bail. He faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon. “For now, he’s still an elected officer and he’ll get paid while he’s in jail,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told the CBS affiliate. The commissioner explained that Telles could be recalled by voters, which would require a petition and 100,000 signatures. “We can take the scope of work away from him, but as far as him having the title and getting the salary, it is that way, because the voters picked him,” Segerblom explained.