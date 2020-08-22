Robert Trump Mourner Allegedly Punched Restaurant Server Hours After Funeral, Report Says
OUCH
A mourner at Robert Trump’s Friday funeral at the White House allegedly punched a Washington, D.C., restaurant worker hours after the service, according to a report. “I got a tip that someone in town for Robert Trump’s White House funeral punched a server tonight at D.C.’s Fig & Olive restaurant,” NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted Friday evening. “I called and an employee there confirmed it: ‘Somebody blindsided one of my servers. Clocked him right in the nose.’” The server was reportedly assaulted after telling the funeral guest’s group that the restaurant couldn’t seat his large party. “The employee says he believes the server’s nose is broken,” Bennett added. A spokeswoman for Fig & Olive restaurant confirmed that a server was assaulted. “It is incredibly unfair our team had to deal with what occurred last night, and we will make sure the necessary steps are taken to address this,” the spokeswoman told FOX 5. Robert Trump died last week at the age of 71.