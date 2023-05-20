Computer Scientist Who Disproved Mike Lindell’s Conspiracy Theory Sues for $5M Reward
BAD BET
A Nevada computer scientist who took Mike Lindell’s bet that nobody could disprove his bonkers 2020 election fraud claims—and won—is now petitioning a federal court to make Lindell pay up. The Washington Post reported that Robert Zeidman is asking the court to enforce private arbitrators’ ruling that Lindell owes him $the 5 million he promised to pay anybody who could debunk his claim that China had somehow hijacked the 2020 election. Zeidman concluded that Lindell’s supposed data didn’t have anything to do with the election and didn’t expose anything nefarious. Lindell recently he asked a court in Minnesota to dismiss the arbitrators’ ruling. Zeidman’s lawyer said that they won’t let Lindell “run away with that money,” according to the Post.